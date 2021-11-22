Gabby Barrett 'Can't Believe' 2 American Music Award Wins
By Kelly Fisher
November 22, 2021
Gabby Barrett is over the moon after taking home two American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 21).
Barrett won in the Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song categories, for her debut album Goldmine and “The Good Ones,” respectively. She was up against Chris Stapleton, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes collectively in those categories. "I can’t believe it!!!!” Barrett gushed on Instagram. “Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song at the @amas !?!? What an incredible honor. Thank you thank you thank you. I have the best fans in the world! ❤️”
The “Footprints On The Moon” singer just released GOLDMINE (DELUXE), adding a few new songs to her highly-anticipated debut album. Barrett first announced the deluxe edition on October 26, when she performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. Now, fans can hear “Pick Me Up,” “Never Get It Back,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “The Good Ones [Wedding Version],” which was recorded after “an overwhelming request from her fans on social media for a stripped-down rendition…to use at weddings,” a previous press release noted of the new track. The sentimental, award-winning song serves as a tribute to Barrett's husband and fellow artist, Cade Foehner.