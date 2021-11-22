Gabby Barrett 'Can't Believe' 2 American Music Award Wins

Gabby Barrett is over the moon after taking home two American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 21).

Barrett won in the Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song categories, for her debut album Goldmine and “The Good Ones,” respectively. She was up against Chris Stapleton, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes collectively in those categories. "I can’t believe it!!!!” Barrett gushed on Instagram. “Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song at the @amas !?!? What an incredible honor. Thank you thank you thank you. I have the best fans in the world! ❤️”