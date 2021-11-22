Here's How You Can Get Free Admission To The Nashville Zoo

If you're looking to help a family in need during the holidays while getting a free trip to the Nashville Zoo, listen up.

The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is once again partnering with the Metro Nashville Police Department for its annual toy drive for the holidays, and they are offering a chance to visit the zoo for free for those who donate.

During the first weekend of December, MNPD officers will be on hand at the zoo to collect toys for the department's Christmas Basket Program, a charity drive that collects toys and other items for families in need this holiday season. Mounted patrol officers in the zoo's parking lot will accept the donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5. Officers will then deliver the toys on Christmas Eve to more than 300 home around Nashville to spread the holiday cheer.

According to FOX 17, the zoo is offering complimentary admission for every new toy that is donated to the drive, limiting each person to just two tickets that will be valid through 2022. Additionally, the zoo will have toys near the drive that guests can purchase for the purpose of donating to the drive.

