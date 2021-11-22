If You Bought A Lottery Ticket In Nashville, You Could Be $50,000 Richer

By Sarah Tate

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but if you win, you can usually get a nice prize. Sometimes, the prize is split between multiple people while other lucky winners get the entire jackpot to themselves. Regardless of how you win, an unexpected cash prize is a welcome shock for anyone playing the game.

One lucky winner in Nashville has yet to claim their prize after a Powerball drawing over the weekend. According to officials with the Tennessee Education Lottery, a ticket sold at a Nashville convenience store won a $50,000 prize after matching four of the five white balls called during Saturday's (November 20) Double Play drawing as well as the red Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Little Barn Market at 3039 Brick Church Pike.

Since no one matched all six numbers called during Saturday's Powerball drawing — which can be found here — the jackpot has increased to $213 million ahead of the drawing on Monday (November 22).

Whoever purchased Saturday's winning ticket joins a growing list of lottery winners in Tennessee. Last month, a pair of friends won a heft $3 million prize while on their way to work, while a trucker driving through the Volunteer State hit it big with a $1 million win.

