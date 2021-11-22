Nicki Minaj Gets Straight To The Tea & Doesn't Hold Back On 'RHOP' Reunion

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj wasted no time getting to the tea for the part three of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. In a short clip from Sunday night's episode, the "Yikes" rapper, who recently scored her first diamond record, spent the evening in Andy Cohen's seat, grilling the girls about their season 6 shenanigans on the hit Bravo show.

Before getting into the mix, the star assured the ladies that "I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you, okay? I love the show." In one clip, Nicki addresses cast member Ashley Darby, and calls out the housewife for not having a storyline, asking:

"My first question is, Ashley: First of all I want to say I love seeing you with your boys. But to me, because you had just had a baby and you wanted to be home, rightfully so, with your babies, it seemed like you didn't have much of a storyline. So is that why you were willing to be Gizelle's sidekick and be shady to Wendy."

The head Barb also mentioned that she may talk to Candiace about her music career, adding:

"People said to me that if I spoke to Candiace about her music that she might be sad or take it the wrong way, but I don't think she should take it the wrong way."

As Andy shared his excitement about Minaj sitting in the host seat and giving her unfiltered opinion, the rapper joked:

"Everybody hear that? So don't be telling me that I did my job wrong — Andy gave me permission that I can take sides"

Catch part four of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, airing November 28th at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

