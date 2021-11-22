The Most Delicious French Toast In Florida Is At This Breakfast Joint
By Zuri Anderson
November 22, 2021
When it comes to the great debate between pancakes and waffles, there's one that stands out in the crossfire: french toast. Simple but delicious, there are many ways to customize this dish.
You can top it with fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, or you can stuff it with all kinds of goodies. If you want to keep it plain, a little powdered sugar and syrup will go a long way.
With so many breakfast and brunch restaurants serving up this comfort food, where can you find the best french toast in Florida? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Florida's most delicious french toast can be found at...
"It shouldn't be a surprise that Harpoon Harry's in Key West specializes in key lime French toast," writers say. "The dish is served quite literally with a slice of key lime pie and whipped cream and fruit sauce on top, so it's a bit like dessert as well!"
You can also get normal french toast, or order a 2-2-2 platter, which comes with eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, and your choice of pancakes or french toast.
Harpoon Harry's is located at 832 Caroline St in Key West. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
