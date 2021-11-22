The Most Delicious French Toast In Washington Is At This Restaurant

When it comes to the great debate between pancakes and waffles, there's one that stands out in the crossfire: french toast. Simple but delicious, there are many ways to customize this dish.

You can top it with fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, or you can stuff it with all kinds of goodies. If you want to keep it plain, a little powdered sugar and syrup will go a long way.

With so many breakfast and brunch restaurants serving up this comfort food, where can you find the best french toast in Florida? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Florida's most delicious french toast can be found at...

Tibbitts Fern Hill!

"Tibbitts Fern Hill changes up its menu seasonally, but any French toast you get here is awesome," writers say. "One recent offering was Fresh Berry Cheesecake French Toast served bread pudding-style. It's like taking one of your favorite desserts and turning it into breakfast! Another was key lime French toast—again, dessert for breakfast!"

You can find Tibbetts Fern Hill at 8237 South Park Ave in Tacoma. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

