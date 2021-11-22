This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Louisville

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, and many people's favorite type of food. With an almost endless list of options, from french toast and pancakes hot off the griddle to hash browns and eggs cooked however you like them, each person has their own combination that they love and their preferred spot to order it.

Louisville has plenty of restaurants that offer some amazing breakfast options perfect to start your day off right. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that serve up delicious breakfast food.

So which breakfast spot has the highest rating in Louisville?

Wild Eggs

While Wild Eggs has several spots around the city, the Herr Lane location was named the highest-rated breakfast spot in Louisville, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 and nearly 550 reviews. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. Wild Eggs received a 4.5 out of 5 in each.

Wild Eggs is located at 1311 Herr Lane, Suite 101. For more information, visit their website.