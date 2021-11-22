This Is The Most Popular Christmas Decoration Missourians Have

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 22, 2021

Modern farmhouse style Christmas decor
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas lights, a Christmas tree, wreaths, snowmen, reindeer, the list of Christmas decorations goes on and on.

You can never have too many Christmas decorations, but having one of the most popular holiday decorations in your state is a must. So Lombardo Homes set out to find the most popular decoration each state has.

"With Christmas stifled in so many ways last year, this is bound to be a big one as millions of Americans get back to their favorite social traditions, one of the foremost being holiday decorating."

To find the most popular Christmas decor, Lombardo Homes surveyed 1,000 Americans and sifted through Google search trends to see what decor is trending, whether people use real or fake trees and where people in the U.S. are decorating the most.

What is Missouri's top Christmas decoration?

Lights.

Out of all the popular Christmas decorations, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington also have lights listed as the most popular decoration.

But, what is the most popular decoration among the entire U.S?

By no surprise, it is a Christmas tree.

"By a wide margin, Christmas trees rule the decoration landscape. Rightfully so—they can be customized in countless ways, they are natural centerpieces to festive design schemes, and, of course, they protect all the presents!"

According to the report, here are the top five Christmas decorations across the U.S.:

  1. Christmas Tree
  2. Lights
  3. Nativity Scene
  4. Wreath
  5. Garland

Click here to see what each states most.

