'Tiger King' Star Jeff Johnson Died By Suicide

Jeff Johnson, who appeared in the first season of Netflix's popular docu-series Tiger King, has passed away. According to TMZ, Johnson died by suicide in September. He was 58.

The incident report claims Johnson's death came amid an argument with his wife. The spouses were reportedly arguing in their garage on September 8 when Johnson shot and killed himself. Johnson's wife called 911, however, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following Johnson's tragic death, his wife reportedly told law enforcement her husband did not have a history of mental illness or suicide attempts.

Johnson appeared in the fourth episode of Tiger King's first season. A former reptile dealer, Johnson was acquainted with both Joe Exoctic and Carole Baskin. During his time on the show, Johnson discussed his relationship with both Exoctic and Baskin, as well as shared details of the pair's ongoing feud. Following his passing, Baskin told The Sun that her "heart goes out to his family."