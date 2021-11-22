Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Share The Latest Look At '1883' & Fans Can't Wait

By Kelly Fisher

November 22, 2021

The 51st Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared the latest look at 1883, and fans are on the edge of their seats. “The road west is filled with failures,” the country giants posted, announcing that the series will premiere on December 19.

The series “Follows the Dutton family on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” its synopsis reads. 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone, which began in 2018. The new Paramount+ series follows the Dutton family — starring McGraw as James Dutton and Hill as Margaret Dutton — as they head west. The show also stars Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan.

McGraw previously said in a statement that the role is “truly a dream job,” adding that: “The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life…As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” Hill added: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life.” Watch the latest sneak peek of the show here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices