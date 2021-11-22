Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Share The Latest Look At '1883' & Fans Can't Wait

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared the latest look at 1883, and fans are on the edge of their seats. “The road west is filled with failures,” the country giants posted, announcing that the series will premiere on December 19.

The series “Follows the Dutton family on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” its synopsis reads. 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone, which began in 2018. The new Paramount+ series follows the Dutton family — starring McGraw as James Dutton and Hill as Margaret Dutton — as they head west. The show also stars Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan.

McGraw previously said in a statement that the role is “truly a dream job,” adding that: “The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life…As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” Hill added: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life.” Watch the latest sneak peek of the show here: