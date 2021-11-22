Travis Barker's Helping Fans Win Their 'Dream Car'
By Katrina Nattress
November 22, 2021
The holidays are almost here, and Travis Barker's helping fans get what they really want: the car of their dreams.
The blink-182 drummer teamed up with Dodge for a sweepstake where fans can enter to win a customizable car worth up to $105k.
"I have the greatest fans in the world who always go above and beyond. When everyone is 24/7, you are 25//8," he wrote on Instagram. "Dodge is helping me give back to you – the 25//8 – by giving away a dream car worth up to $105K."
Interested fans can go to dodge258.com to enter the sweepstakes, but make sure to sign up before the deadline of December 27. Participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license. See Travis's post below.
Speaking of dream cars, Travis's fiance Kourtney Kardashian recently gifted him one for his 46th birthday. "When your dream girl gets you your dream car," he captioned a photo gallery on Instagram. The car appears to be a classic black '80s Buick. Travis and Kourtney got engaged last month during a romantic trip to Montecito, California. Before he popped the question, Travis shared plenty of hints indicating he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the reality star.