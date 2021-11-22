The holidays are almost here, and Travis Barker's helping fans get what they really want: the car of their dreams.

The blink-182 drummer teamed up with Dodge for a sweepstake where fans can enter to win a customizable car worth up to $105k.

"I have the greatest fans in the world who always go above and beyond. When everyone is 24/7, you are 25//8," he wrote on Instagram. "Dodge is helping me give back to you – the 25//8 – by giving away a dream car worth up to $105K."

Interested fans can go to dodge258.com to enter the sweepstakes, but make sure to sign up before the deadline of December 27. Participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license. See Travis's post below.