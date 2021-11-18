Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker The Gift Of His Dreams

By Megan Stinson

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is not only the girl of Travis Barker's dreams, but the reality TV star has gifted her fiancé his dream car. Barker took to Instagram to share snaps of the car, as well as him and Kourtney staring lovingly into each other's eyes.

"When your dream girl gets you your dream car," Barker captioned the post that saw him and Kardashian parking outside the Hotel Bel-Air. The couple dressed in skeleton sweatsuits, and the gift celebrated Barker's 46th birthday. The car appears to be a classic black '80s Buick, and Barker shared a black-and-white gallery of the vehicle.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged last month, with Barker proposing on a beach within a sea of roses. Barker had been hinting at wanting to marry Kardashian throughout the summer, sharing in Instagram comments that he planned to spend his "whole life" with Kourtney.

Barker also got a tattoo honoring Kardashian, having her lips inked onto his skin. The couple has been together for about a year and were officially reported to be dating last January. Since then, they have been spotted enjoying each other's company and traveling across the world together. Barker, who had been avoiding planes since he was in a 2008 plane crash that left four others dead and third-degree burns across 65% of his body, even began flying again so he could travel the world with Kardashian.

Barker and Kardashian also showed off several couples costumes for Halloween this year, dressing up as Sid and Nancy, as well as characters from the 1993 film True Romance.

