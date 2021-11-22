Young Dolph: One Man Killed Where Police Found Murder Suspects Getaway Car

Things are still very intense in Memphis after Young Dolph was fatally shot last week outside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Over the weekend, Memphis Police located the white Mercedes Benz involved in Dolph’s murder in the 1100 block of Bradley over in South Memphis -- and on Sunday, a shooting took place in the same area, leaving one man dead.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple gunshots were heard before an unidentified woman started running and screaming in the direction of where the shooting took place. The gunmen fled in a black sedan and reportedly still at large. Police have yet to confirm whether the shooting, which occurred just a few feet from where the alleged getaway vehicle was found, has any connection to Dolph's murder.