Young Dolph: One Man Killed Where Police Found Murder Suspects Getaway Car
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 22, 2021
Things are still very intense in Memphis after Young Dolph was fatally shot last week outside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Over the weekend, Memphis Police located the white Mercedes Benz involved in Dolph’s murder in the 1100 block of Bradley over in South Memphis -- and on Sunday, a shooting took place in the same area, leaving one man dead.
According to eyewitnesses, multiple gunshots were heard before an unidentified woman started running and screaming in the direction of where the shooting took place. The gunmen fled in a black sedan and reportedly still at large. Police have yet to confirm whether the shooting, which occurred just a few feet from where the alleged getaway vehicle was found, has any connection to Dolph's murder.
The news come just days after fans gathered at a memorial for the 36-year old "100 Shots" rapper, where another shooting occurred, leaving one man critically injured in the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and three men arrested for the crime. 23-year-old Terrance Jones, 19-year-old Jailon Nelvis and 22-year-old Tavis McQueen have been hit with several charges, including aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and theft.
As for Young Dolph's killers, authorities released surveillance footage of the gunmen carrying heavy artillery, shooting inside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies, ultimately killing Dolph. The footage, taken from a camera outside of Makeda's, also gives a quick glimpse of Dolph's camo Corvette parked outside. However, the suspects are still at large.
Memphis locals experienced another shake up last week after a 4.0 Earthquake shook Williamsville, Missouri and effects made it's way to Bluff City. Folks quickly took to social media to share their theories on how the sudden quake relates to Dolph's untimely death.
man they killed dolph & memphis had an earthquake right after— russell resthaven. (@raegldn) November 18, 2021
talk about a shift in the atmosphere
Police are still searching for the Young Dolph's killers.