Kanye & Saint West's Adorable Father-Son Moment Features Tom Brady

Kanye West was on daddy duty Monday night, with eldest son Saint West in tow as they watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Ye and Saint cheered on the reigning Super Bowl champions as star Tom Brady scored two touchdowns. Just before hitting the field, Brady, a seven time Super Bowl champion, spent some time with Kanye and Saint in one of the stadium’s private luxury suites.

As the NFL star gave Saint a few football pointers, the DONDA rapper filmed the precious moment, and shared it with his 9.3 million Instagram followers, simply captioned:

"Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins"