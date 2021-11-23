Kanye & Saint West's Adorable Father-Son Moment Features Tom Brady
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 23, 2021
Kanye West was on daddy duty Monday night, with eldest son Saint West in tow as they watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Ye and Saint cheered on the reigning Super Bowl champions as star Tom Brady scored two touchdowns. Just before hitting the field, Brady, a seven time Super Bowl champion, spent some time with Kanye and Saint in one of the stadium’s private luxury suites.
As the NFL star gave Saint a few football pointers, the DONDA rapper filmed the precious moment, and shared it with his 9.3 million Instagram followers, simply captioned:
"Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins"
The precious moment comes just days after Ye announced that he and Drake, who recently squashed their beef during an event at Drizzy's Canadian mansion, will be sharing the stage together in December for the Free Larry Hoover concert. The highly anticipated show will take place at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 9th in effort to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.” Ye said of the benefit concert:
“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together."
When it comes to daddy duties, the father-of-four never misses a moment to honor his kids, his hometown and favorite sports teams. Back in 2018, Ye took his then two-year old son Saint along with him to throw out the first pitch during a Cubs vs White Sox MLB game.
OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018
THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD
Adorbs!