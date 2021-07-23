Kim Kardashian & Kids Attend Kanye West's 'Donda' Event In Atlanta

Kim Kardashian and her kids were spotted at Kanye West’s Donda listening event in Atlanta.

Kardashian and West are divorcing, but the family — including Khloé Kardashian — showed up to support the rapper and his 10th studio album. The former reality TV star brought their kids to the event: North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, PEOPLE reports. PEOPLE adds that other celebs attending the Atlanta listening party include Shaquille O’Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi and Jadakiss, among others.

The appearance by the Kardashians and the children is perhaps unsurprising. Despite rumors, reports this week state that West does not trash his estranged wife on his new album.

West reportedly held a private listening party for his new Donda LP in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). The following day, Live Nation announced “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event,” which was held Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Among the collaborations, West reunited with Jay-Z. West’s latest album reportedly also features Baby Keem,Lil Baby, Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.

The new album is named Donda as a tribute to West’s late mother, Donda West. She died following surgery complications in 2007.