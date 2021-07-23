Kim Kardashian & Kids Attend Kanye West's 'Donda' Event In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

July 23, 2021

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and her kids were spotted at Kanye West’s Donda listening event in Atlanta.

Kardashian and West are divorcing, but the family — including Khloé Kardashian — showed up to support the rapper and his 10th studio album. The former reality TV star brought their kids to the event: North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, PEOPLE reports. PEOPLE adds that other celebs attending the Atlanta listening party include Shaquille O’Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi and Jadakiss, among others.

The appearance by the Kardashians and the children is perhaps unsurprising. Despite rumors, reports this week state that West does not trash his estranged wife on his new album.

West reportedly held a private listening party for his new Donda LP in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). The following day, Live Nation announced “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event,” which was held Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Among the collaborations, West reunited with Jay-Z. West’s latest album reportedly also features Baby Keem,Lil BabyGriseldaTravis ScottPlayboi Carti, and Post Malone.

The new album is named Donda as a tribute to West’s late mother, Donda West. She died following surgery complications in 2007.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Kim Kardashian & Kids Attend Kanye West's 'Donda' Event In Atlanta

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.