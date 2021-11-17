Here's How Drake & Kanye West Squashed Their Decade-Long Beef

The reunion comes just months after the hip hop kings went head to head in a battle of the albums over the Summer, with Kanye dropped his 10th studio album DONDA, followed by Drake's highly anticipated sixth album Certified Lover Boy.

After both projects dropped, Kanye went on a string of interviews, calling out the Canadian rapper and letting fans on the nuances of their beef. But fortunately for the hip hop community, the hatchet has been buried, which means more peace, more success and more music for all.