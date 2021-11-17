Here's How Drake & Kanye West Squashed Their Decade-Long Beef
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 17, 2021
It's official.
Drake and Kanye West have ended their infamous feud. On Tuesday night, Drake held an event at his Toronto home and invited some of his celebrity friends over to partake, and Kanye was one of them. The rapper, now simply known as Ye, took to Instagram to share the epic moment, with a photo of himself alongside the Certified Lover Boy outside his Canada home.
In another video, posted by Drake, both rappers were all smiles and laughs for the camera, celebrating their rekindled brotherhood. Drizzy captioned the rare moment:
"You have reached your destination."
Oh my god, Drake and Kanye linked up. Can’t wait for the music now 😩🥲😭 pic.twitter.com/giyNrYDeoW— Chunkz (@Chunkz) November 17, 2021
The special night also included a performance from Dave Chappelle, who gushed about seeing the iconic hip hop moment happen right in front of his eyes, in Drake's house. He joked:
“How lucky you are to be in Drake’s home. We need to toast that significance. I’ll say it again. (inaudible) Make some noise for Kayne and Drake. And make some noise for our reconciliation. Black People. Cool People. We’ve got work to do. Let’s go.
The reunion was allegedly organized by Houston-based music mogul J. Prince, who can be seen standing alongside the 6 God and the DONDA rapper in the now infamous reunion photo. Prince took to Twitter to celebrate the big moment, writing:
"What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert."
What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf— J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021
The reunion comes just months after the hip hop kings went head to head in a battle of the albums over the Summer, with Kanye dropped his 10th studio album DONDA, followed by Drake's highly anticipated sixth album Certified Lover Boy.
After both projects dropped, Kanye went on a string of interviews, calling out the Canadian rapper and letting fans on the nuances of their beef. But fortunately for the hip hop community, the hatchet has been buried, which means more peace, more success and more music for all.