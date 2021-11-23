Priyanka Chopra Puts Nick Jonas Split Rumors To Bed With Sultry Comment

Rumors that the two may have split first began earlier this week when Chopra removed the name Jonas from her Instagram bio. Fans began to speculate that the removal may have a deeper meaning and that the two opted to get divorced after three years of marriage. The celebrity's bio now reads as simply "Priyanka," as she had also removed the last name Chopra from her bio.

The couple got married in 2018 in a multi-day ceremony. The wedding cost an estimated $800,000, with Priyanka sharing that the two started putting the wedding together in October before tying the knot in December. The actress also shared that she did not begin to seriously consider marriage until she reached her 30s, as she was focused on her own career up until then.

In other Jonas-related news, Nick reunited with his brothers Kevin and Joe to reform the Jonas Brothers, and the band recently wrapped up their most recent tour. The group also joined Netflix for a special roast, which saw their wives making digs at them, as well as an appearance from Pete Davidson. While on tour, the JoBros helped a fan propose during their show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and they flew out a lucky winner to their show at the Hollywood Bowl while they reflected on the good ole days in the mid-2000s.