NHC — the supergroup consisting of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Janes Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney — first made their existence known in September. Since then, they've dropped a few singles (and plan to continue doing so throughout the early part of next year). During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hawkins revealed what's been the biggest difference between writing music with NHC versus Foo Fighters.

“Foo Fighters is very much Dave’s band,” he said. “A lot of times, when we make a Foo Fighters record, Dave has demos that are pretty close to what he wants to hear. We just go in and fill in the blanks. Sometimes things happen jam-wise, but a lot of times, he has a pretty clear idea of what he wants.”

“NHC was the first time any of us have been in a situation writing-wise where we just throw the ball,” he continued. “It’s like playing catch, literally. A writing session or recording session for us is all three of us playing baseball in a backyard.”

Though they're having fun and experimenting in a way they haven't been able to before, the members of NHC know their band probably won't get as big as their other projects, and that's okay.

“We don’t have any false intention of thinking that we could reach a Foo Fighters or Jane’s height,” Hawkins admitted. “But I personally am a firm believer, and Dave Grohl told me this once, that anything we do outside Foo Fighters, doesn’t do anything but add strength to our band. The same thing goes for Jane’s Addiction.”