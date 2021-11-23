This Is The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

November 23, 2021

Who doesn't enjoy a nice hearty pasta meal? Or perhaps you prefer a lighter seafood dish that sends your tastebuds on a flavorful journey to the Italian coast. From deliciously authentic to fine dining excellence, Charlotte has plenty of options when it comes to Italian cuisine. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the city.

So which Italian restaurant has the highest rating in Charlotte?

The Fig Tree Restaurant

This Italian and French fine dining spot ranks as the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Charlotte, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 760 reviews. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. The Fig Tree scored a 4 out of 5 in value, 4.5 out of 5 in both food and atmosphere, and a perfect 5 out of 5 for service.

The Fig Tree Restaurant is located at 1601 E. 7th Street. For more information, visit their website.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte:

  1. The Fig Tree Restaurant
  2. Luce Restaurant & Bar
  3. Mama Ricotta's
  4. Aria Tuscan Grille
  5. Maggiano's Little Italy
  6. Portofino's Italian Restaurant
  7. Oggi Ristorante Italiano
  8. Vapiano Charlotte
  9. Toscana
  10. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Check out the full list here.

