This Is The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Nashville

Who doesn't enjoy a nice hearty pasta meal? Or perhaps you prefer a lighter seafood dish that sends your tastebuds on a flavorful journey to the Italian coast. From deliciously authentic to fine dining excellence, Nashville has plenty of options when it comes to Italian cuisine. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the city.

So which Italian restaurant has the highest rating in Nashville?

Joey's House of Pizza

This self-described authentic New York Pizzeria ranks as the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Nashville, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 720 reviews. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. Joey's received a 4.5 out of 5 in service, value and atmosphere and a perfect 5 out of 5 for food.

Joey's House of Pizza is located at 897 Elm Hill Pike. For more information, visit their website.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated Italian restaurants in Nashville:

Check out the full list here.