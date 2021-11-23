This Is The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't enjoy a nice hearty pasta meal? Or perhaps you prefer a lighter seafood dish that sends your tastebuds on a flavorful journey to the Italian coast. From deliciously authentic to fine dining excellence, Nashville has plenty of options when it comes to Italian cuisine. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the city.

So which Italian restaurant has the highest rating in Nashville?

Joey's House of Pizza

This self-described authentic New York Pizzeria ranks as the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Nashville, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 720 reviews. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. Joey's received a 4.5 out of 5 in service, value and atmosphere and a perfect 5 out of 5 for food.

Joey's House of Pizza is located at 897 Elm Hill Pike. For more information, visit their website.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated Italian restaurants in Nashville:

  1. Joey's House of Pizza
  2. Five Points Pizza
  3. DeSano Pizza
  4. Maggiano's Little Italy
  5. Amerigo Italian Restaurant
  6. Trattoria Il Mulino
  7. Moto
  8. City House
  9. Valentino's Ristorante
  10. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

Check out the full list here.

