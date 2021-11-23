This Is The Most Charming Roadside Diner In Missouri

Unlike a lot of chain restaurants, diner's have this sort of charm and ambiance that people love. They are usually small, family-owned, and have a sense of community to them.

Trying to find diners in your area can be difficult; luckily, LoveFood recently released a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state.

"Few things encapsulate U.S. culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

So, what is Missouri's most charming roadside diner?

Broadway Diner in Columbia.

Here is what the report has to say about Broadway Diner:

"A Missouri legend, Broadway Diner serves homemade classics like biscuits smothered with lashings of creamy gravy in an atmosphere that's both fun and comforting. Customers love the signature breakfasts like the 'The Stretch', piled high with scrambled eggs, chilli, onions, cheese and hash browns. The interior is cute and colourful, with red booths, candy-floss pink and sky-blue Formica tabletops, and a long counter with leather-cushioned stools."

