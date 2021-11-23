Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Reveals Health Scare He Had On Tour

Twenty One Pilots finished up their Takeøver Tour earlier this month, but they're still letting fans into their world on the road with a special web series that follows Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun as they spend a week in each city, playing small, medium and large-capacity venues.

During the fifth episode, Joseph shared a scary moment after their show at Chicago's 1500-person capacity Bottom Lounge where he thought he had permanently damaged his ears.

“I hurt my ears really really bad tonight or there’s something wrong with the pack," he explained to Dun and a crew member backstage after their set. "I’m freaking out. It feels like my left ear has blood coming out of it.”

After asking the crew member to see if there was anything wrong with his pack, earpieces and cables, Joseph told Dun how he felt during their performance. “The whole show I was just having these terrible thoughts about my career, my ears are done. I’m picturing touching my ear and seeing blood. It was just a really freaky moment,” he admitted.

“I had my mask on, and it felt like the whole side of my face was numb," Joseph added. "Those small shows are tough on my voice and my ears, but it’s a lot of fun."

Watch the full episode above.

Twenty One Pilots are set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.