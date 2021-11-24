Emu On The Loose Eludes Capture By Missouri Animal Control And Residents

Animal control officers in Missouri were taunted by an emu that refused to be captured.

According to UPI.com, an emu was first noticed running around Highway NN in Cedar Hill on November 18.

The emu was able to escape being captured by residents of the city and the Jefferson County Animal Control.

Officers responded to the area when Missouri residents were trying and failing at capturing the wild emu. Despite their efforts, the emu eluded both residents and animal control, then fled the scene.

Now, animal control officials are hoping to find the owner of the emu because if they do find and capture it, they do not have space to hold it.

In a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Animal Control, they wrote:

"If anyone around Hwy NN, Cedar Hill is missing an Emu, please contact us immediately!! We currently have Officers on scene and several citizens attempting to corral the Emu to keep it from being injured. We do not have a place to house it and would like to get it back to its owners."