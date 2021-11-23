Wild Deer Makes 'Surprise' Stop Inside Middle Tennessee Classroom

A school in Tennessee was surprised to see a new "student" in the classroom on Tuesday (November 23).

An official from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) was called into Springfield elementary school after a deer somehow managed to find its way inside the building, WKRN reports.

"Surprise student at Westside Elementary in Springfield this morning," the agency wrote in a post on its official Facebook page. "Officer Kaleb Stratton was called to the school to remove the individual, who had apparently broken his way in through an emergency exit."

The "surprise student" in question? A deer.

Apparently a deer, which wildlife officials estimate to be a whitetail buck about 2.5 to 3.5 years old, had gotten inside the school and was found walking around a classroom. Officer Stratton was able to lead the deer to the exit and out of the school.

Check out the post below to see more photos as well as a clip of the deer exploring the classroom.