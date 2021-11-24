Here's What Seth Rollins Said About Being Attacked By Fan On 'RAW'

WWE superstar Seth Rollins has addressed the "terrifying" incident in which he was ambushed by a fan during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this week.

The multi-time former World Champion spoke to TMZ after he landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (November 23), less than 24 hours after the incident took place.

"It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job," Rollins said. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on, you know. Hope that everybody is okay."