Here's What Seth Rollins Said About Being Attacked By Fan On 'RAW'
By Jason Hall
November 24, 2021
WWE superstar Seth Rollins has addressed the "terrifying" incident in which he was ambushed by a fan during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this week.
The multi-time former World Champion spoke to TMZ after he landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (November 23), less than 24 hours after the incident took place.
"It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job," Rollins said. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on, you know. Hope that everybody is okay."
yo wtf i hate people pic.twitter.com/S5TZ8y3jAs— kim 🖤 (@realrampaigerr) November 23, 2021
Several videos taken and shared on social media by fans in attendance show Spencer ambush Rollins as he walked up the ramp to the backstage area following his match against Finn Bálor.
The fan was quickly detained by multiple security members and Rollins appeared to bounce up quickly, yelling "is that all you got?" while the man was being taken away from the stage.
Rollins confirmed he didn't experience any injuries during the attack and added, "everything was ok."
On Tuesday, Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reported the fan who attacked Rollins was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident.
"The guy who attacked Seth Rollins got scammed and catfish (sic) by a fake Seth Rollins account. Welp," Sapp tweeted.
The guy who attacked Seth Rollins got scammed and catfish by a fake Seth Rollins account. Welp— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 23, 2021
Tiger Driver Wrestling Podcast host Khris Wilson (@notKHRIS) tweeted a screengrab of what appeared to be the fan -- identified by the New York Police Department as Elisah Spencer, 24, of Brooklyn -- explaining the motive for the incident in a social media post.
"The guy attacked Seth because he was messaging a definite fake account and believed it and the 'business deal' went the wrong way," Wilson tweeted.
the guy attacked seth because he was messaging a definite fake account and believed it and the “business deal” went the wrong way pic.twitter.com/m397OboTQ6— Steven Zoto (@notKHRIS) November 23, 2021
"This kids been planning this since 2019 because he messaged a fake Seth Rollins account and he just seemed to eventually stop replying," Wilson added. "The fake Seth seemed to have scammed this dude out of hundreds of dollars and then got the guys 'bae' arrested because of a fake check. This is sad all around."
Spencer was charged with attempted assault, ABC 7 Eyewitness News in New York reports.
Spencer reportedly had no criminal record prior to Monday night's incident.
Twitter user Ben Reddiough shared a video of security walking the man up the arena stairs after the incident took place.
The guy who attacked Rollins being led out of the Barclays Center #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/q7Cz1OVzYm— Ben Reddiough (@BenReddiough) November 23, 2021
WWE issued an official statement to Fightful.com's in response to the incident confirming that the man who attacked Rollins was arrested.
"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Sapp tweeted on Monday night.
WWE issued Fightful the following statement when we asked for an update on the attack:— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 23, 2021
"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Rollins was the sole survivor in Team RAW's victory over Team SmackDown at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event -- also held at Barclays Center -- on Sunday (November 21) night.
The 35-year-old has been one of WWE's top performers since debuting alongside Roman Reigns and the former Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling) as part of 'The Shield' in 2012.
Rollins is a two-time WWE champion, two-time Universal champion, one-time NXT champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, one-time United States champion and a six-time RAW tag-team champion.
Rollins is also the husband of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter with.