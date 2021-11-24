John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'
By Katrina Nattress
November 24, 2021
Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
"What an Amazing night, firstly seeing ‘Get Back’ & then Stella’s Event afterwards," he captioned a photo of himself and Sean. "The One True thing I can say about it all, is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for My/Our family, than ever before… And the film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe…."
"Thank you to All who had a hand, in bringing this project to fruition…," Julian added. "Life Changing"
See his post below.
The three-part documentary was directed by Peter Jackson and constructed with outtakes from the 1970 Let It Be film, which followed the Fab Four into the studio as they recorded their penultimate album of the same name. It took Jackson four years to examine and enhance the footage.
The Beatles: Get Back premieres on Thanksgiving (November 25) on Disney+.