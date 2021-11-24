Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.

"What an Amazing night, firstly seeing ‘Get Back’ & then Stella’s Event afterwards," he captioned a photo of himself and Sean. "The One True thing I can say about it all, is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for My/Our family, than ever before… And the film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe…."

"Thank you to All who had a hand, in bringing this project to fruition…," Julian added. "Life Changing"

