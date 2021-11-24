Mark Hoppus Brings His Son To Mexican Restaurant Made Famous By Blink-182
By Katrina Nattress
November 25, 2021
The pandemic took so many great restaurants away from us, but thankfully it spared Sombrero. The San Diego mexican restaurant became famous after blink-182 name-dropped it in their 1997 classic "Josie," a song about the perfect girlfriend who "brings me mexican food from Sombrero just because." On Wednesday (November 24), Mark Hoppus shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his son Jack outside the restaurant with the perfect caption: "Just because."
Aside from the obvious nostalgia happiness, it's also nice to see Mark out and about after revealing he beat cancer nearly two months ago. See his post below.
Speaking of nostalgia happiness, Tom DeLonge recently doubled down on reuniting with blink-182.
"It's so funny, blink is like, we're there and then we're gone, and then we're there, and then we're gone. I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion," he said. "I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody's priorities, is really all that's needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But, yeah, I'm down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what what we've got to figure out."