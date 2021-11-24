The pandemic took so many great restaurants away from us, but thankfully it spared Sombrero. The San Diego mexican restaurant became famous after blink-182 name-dropped it in their 1997 classic "Josie," a song about the perfect girlfriend who "brings me mexican food from Sombrero just because." On Wednesday (November 24), Mark Hoppus shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his son Jack outside the restaurant with the perfect caption: "Just because."

Aside from the obvious nostalgia happiness, it's also nice to see Mark out and about after revealing he beat cancer nearly two months ago. See his post below.