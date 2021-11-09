Tom DeLonge Doubles Down On Reuniting With Blink-182

Tom DeLonge recently visited The Late Late Show with James Corden, and the host couldn't help but ask about a possible reunion with his blink-182 bandmates after celebrating Mark Hoppus' "miraculous" cancer recovery.

"When you say the fans are excited and you're excited, does it make you feel like, 'Oh man, this is a sign, we have to do some kind of reunion as a band'?" Corden asked.

"It's so funny, blink is like, we're there and then we're gone, and then we're there, and then we're gone. I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion," DeLonge responded. "I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody's priorities, is really all that's needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But, yeah, I'm down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what what we've got to figure out."

DeLonge's been hinting at a possible reunion for a while now, so at this point it sounds like it's only a matter of time. Watch him chat with Corden above.

As for Hoppus, he performed for the first time since announcing he was cancer free during Travis Barker's House of Horrors Halloween special. You can watch that here.