North Carolina Man Wins 'Dream' Prize Of $25,000 A Year For Life

By Sarah Tate

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina's quick purchase led to a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Babacar Samb, of Jamestown, recently purchased a Quick Pick ticket from the Great Stops on West Wendover Avenue for Sunday's (November 21) Lucky for Life drawing, per a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. This choice ended up bringing him good luck, he found at later that night, when he saw that he won the day's largest prize: $25,000 each year for the rest of his life.

According to lottery officials, Samb is the third person in the past four weeks to win the $25,000 a year for life prize.

"I woke my wife up. She couldn't believe it," he said. "She said, 'No way.' I said, 'Yes, this is real. We did it.'"

When Samb claimed his winnings, he had two options to bring home the prize. He could either accept it as a $25,000 payment each year for the rest of his life or take home a one time lump sum payment of $390,000. Samb ended up choosing the latter, bringing home a total of $275,925 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his newfound winnings? He told lottery officials he wants to leave apartment living and buy a home for his family.

"Wow, it's amazing," he said. "It's like a dream right now. It's hard to believe."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices