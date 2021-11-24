The Most Exciting Brunch In Oregon Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 24, 2021
There's something special about brunch. It's the time, usually on the weekends, where you can enjoy steak, french toast, egg-based dishes, sandwiches, and other savory and sweet dishes. Kids and adults love the vibe, and you still have enough time in your day after a delicious meal. Some restaurants even let the alcohol flow!
More brunch restaurants have been popping up around the country, so where can you find the best one in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! has the answer. They tracked down the best brunch spots in each state.
According to the website, the best place to grab some delicious brunch in Oregon is...
Here's what writers say about the restaurant:
"One Yelp reviewer called The Dizzy Hen the 'best place for breakfast and brunch in the area.' With classic egg-based brunch dishes and fast, friendly service, this is the perfect place to go with family or friends."
Menu items include french toast of dried cherry bread, omelets, fried chicken sandwich with spicy slaw, biscuits and gravy, pork ragu, and much more.
You can find The Dizzy Hen at 1247 Main St in Philomath. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
Click here to check out more awesome brunch restaurants.