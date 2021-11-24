These Country Artists Are Offering Black Friday Sales & Holiday Merch

By Kelly Fisher

November 24, 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it, and your favorite country stars are offering big sales on merch. Some are even offering holiday-themed items to keep fans warm through the winter months. Check out the list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that country artists are offering this week:

  • Toby Keith kicked off his Black Friday sale on Monday (November 22), and he’s keeping it going through Saturday (November 27). Keith is offering 25% off storewide, excluding purple vinyl. Find his store here.
  • Kelsea Ballerini is offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find her store here.
  • Tim McGraw is offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find his store here.
  • Jason Aldean is offering up to 30% off storewide through Cyber Monday. Find his store here.
  • Luke Combs is offering 15% off select items and 25% off for bootleggers from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Combs and his wife, Nicole, also released a holiday collection. Find his store here.
  • Dan + Shay are offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find their store here.
  • Reba McEntire is offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find her store here.
  • Darius Rucker is offering 25% off from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find his store here.
  • Granger Smith is offering 20% off everything from Yee Yee. Find his store here.
  • Rascal Flatts is offering 20% off storewide through Cyber Monday. Find their store here.

Here’s a list of country artists offering holiday deals, merch, stocking stuffer gift guides and more:

