These Country Artists Are Offering Black Friday Sales & Holiday Merch
By Kelly Fisher
November 24, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it, and your favorite country stars are offering big sales on merch. Some are even offering holiday-themed items to keep fans warm through the winter months. Check out the list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that country artists are offering this week:
- Toby Keith kicked off his Black Friday sale on Monday (November 22), and he’s keeping it going through Saturday (November 27). Keith is offering 25% off storewide, excluding purple vinyl. Find his store here.
- Kelsea Ballerini is offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find her store here.
- Tim McGraw is offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find his store here.
- Jason Aldean is offering up to 30% off storewide through Cyber Monday. Find his store here.
- Luke Combs is offering 15% off select items and 25% off for bootleggers from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Combs and his wife, Nicole, also released a holiday collection. Find his store here.
- Dan + Shay are offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find their store here.
- Reba McEntire is offering 20% off storewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find her store here.
- Darius Rucker is offering 25% off from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Find his store here.
- Granger Smith is offering 20% off everything from Yee Yee. Find his store here.
- Rascal Flatts is offering 20% off storewide through Cyber Monday. Find their store here.
Here’s a list of country artists offering holiday deals, merch, stocking stuffer gift guides and more:
- Shania Twain — find her merch here.
- Carrie Underwood — find her merch here.
- Lady A — find their merch here.
- Luke Bryan — find his merch here.
- Miranda Lambert — find her merch here.
- Chris Stapleton — find his merch here.
- Keith Urban — find his merch here.
- Kacey Musgraves — find her merch here.
- Cole Swindell — find his merch here.
- Thomas Rhett — find his merch here.
- Brett Young — visit his store here.
- Brett Eldredge — visit his store here.
- Blake Shelton — visit his store here.