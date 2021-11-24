This Is The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Louisville

By Sarah Tate

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't enjoy a nice hearty pasta meal? Or perhaps you prefer a lighter seafood dish that sends your tastebuds on a flavorful journey to the Italian coast. From deliciously authentic to fine dining excellence, Louisville has plenty of options when it comes to Italian cuisine. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the city.

So which Italian restaurant has the highest rating in Louisville?

Volare Italian Ristorante

This Italian fine dining spot ranks as the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Louisville, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 300 reviews. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. Volare received a 4.5 out of 5 in food, service and atmosphere and a 4 out of 5 for value.

Volare Ristorante is located at 2300 Frankfort Avenue. For more information, visit their website.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated Italian restaurants in Louisville:

  1. Volare Italian Ristorante
  2. Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant
  3. Silvio's Italian Restaurant
  4. Porcini
  5. The Old Spaghetti Factory
  6. Decca Lounge & Restaurant
  7. Martini Italian Bistro
  8. Coals Artisan Pizza
  9. Sicilian Pizza and Pasta
  10. The Post

To see Stacker's full list of the top Italian restaurants in the city, visit the report here.

