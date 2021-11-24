This Is The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Louisville

Who doesn't enjoy a nice hearty pasta meal? Or perhaps you prefer a lighter seafood dish that sends your tastebuds on a flavorful journey to the Italian coast. From deliciously authentic to fine dining excellence, Louisville has plenty of options when it comes to Italian cuisine. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the city.

So which Italian restaurant has the highest rating in Louisville?

Volare Italian Ristorante

This Italian fine dining spot ranks as the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Louisville, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 300 reviews. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into four categories: food, service, value and atmosphere. Volare received a 4.5 out of 5 in food, service and atmosphere and a 4 out of 5 for value.

Volare Ristorante is located at 2300 Frankfort Avenue. For more information, visit their website.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated Italian restaurants in Louisville:

To see Stacker's full list of the top Italian restaurants in the city, visit the report here.