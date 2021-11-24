This Restaurant Serves The Most Exciting Brunch In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
November 24, 2021
There's something special about brunch. It's the time, usually on the weekends, where you can enjoy steak, french toast, egg-based dishes, sandwiches, and other savory and sweet dishes. Kids and adults love the vibe, and you still have enough time in your day after a delicious meal. Some restaurants even let the alcohol flow!
More brunch restaurants have been popping up around the country, so where can you find the best one in Washington state? Eat This, Not That! has the answer. They tracked down the best brunch spots in each state.
According to the website, the best place to grab some delicious brunch in Washington is...
"This Southern-style restaurant has a five-star Yelp rating, and for good reason," writers say. "Everything on the menu looks delicious, from the fried chicken sandwich to the shrimp risotto."
Other menu items include pan-seared halibut cheeks, chicken and grits, alder-smoked duck breast, chicken cassoulet, clams and collars, and much more. If you're into wine and drinks, they have an extensive menu for that, too!
You can find Hattaway's at 125 W Alder St in Walla Walla. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
