Waukesha Parade Suspect Faces Serious Charges; Sixth Death Announced

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday (November 21), was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face an additional charge this week, NBC News reports.

Prosecutors revealed a sixth individual, a minor, died from injuries sustained in the incident on Tuesday (November 23) and Brooks was likely to have another intentional homicide charge added within a week.

Brooks, 39, drove a maroon SUV directly through the parade as it made its way down Main Street in Waukesha, striking people and a float during the incident, which resulted in sixth deaths and more than 40 injuries.

NBC News reports Brooks has an extensive criminal record which includes past arrests for sexual abuse, cannabis possession, battery and domestic abuse, which dates back to more than 10 years prior to Sunday's incident.

Brooks' criminal record was discussed during his hearing on Tuesday and led to his cash bail being set at $5 million with extensive conditions.

"It's extraordinarily high, but it's an extraordinarily big case," said Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin M. Costello via NBC News.

"There's a long history of flights, obstruction, bail-jumping-type behavior, your honor. It's remarkable that these are violations all around the state of Wisconsin," said Susan L. Opper, Waukesha County District Attorney, during the hearing.

Brooks had previously posted $1,000 bail on November 11 less than a week after being charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, jumping bail, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery, all of which were connected to allegations of domestic abuse.

Police confirmed they'd received a call about a domestic disturbance involving Brooks and a knife on Sunday before being redirected to the parade route after Brooks allegedly fleeing the domestic disturbance in the suspect vehicle linked to the parade incident.

“Was there an initial complaint of a knife being involved? Yes,” Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Sunday via NBC News. “Do we know if there actually was one there? We don’t know, because we didn’t even make it there. We ended up immediately responding to the crisis.”

Brooks was captured on a doorbell camera video recorded less than a mile from the parade route moments before his arrest and can be seen begging a resident of the home, Daniel Rider, for help, claiming he was waiting for an Uber ride and was homeless.

Police arrived and arrested Brooks outside the home.

Brooks is scheduled to reappear in court on January 14, 2022.