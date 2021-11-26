Mickey Guyton Shares Further Update On 9-Month-Old Son Following ICU Stay

After having to send her nine-month-old son to the ICU earlier this month, Mickey Guyton has shared an update that the little one, Grayson, is currently recovering at home. Guyton shared the news on Today ahead of her appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and revealed her plans to fly home to her son once the show had wrapped up.

"He's doing much better," Guyton told Al Roker. "He's out [of the hospital]. He's home with my husband right now. As soon as the parade's done I'm getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving.

This year marked Guyton's first Thanksgiving with her son, with the country singer continuing on to say, "I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life."