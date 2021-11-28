The Beatles: Get Back premiered on Disney+ on Thanksgiving (November 25), and according to director Peter Jackson the family-friendly streaming platform wanted to remove swearing from the three-part documentary — but Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney wouldn't let it.

During an interview with NME, Jackson recalled the surviving Beatles' first reactions to the finished product.

“When they got to see the finished thing, I was expecting notes,” he admitted. “It would’ve just been normal to get a note saying: ‘Oh, that bit where I say that – could you cut that out?’ Or ‘could you shorten the conversation there?’ And I didn’t get a single note. Not one request to do anything."

“One of them said that they watched it and found it one of the most stressful experiences of their entire life. ‘But I’m not gonna give you any notes,’” he added.

The director went on to describe how the “truthful” aspect was very important to the band and George Harrison’s former wife Olivia.

“Paul describes it as being very raw,” Jackson continued. “He said to me: ‘That is a very accurate portrayal of how we were then.’ Ringo said: ‘It’s truthful.’ The truthfulness of it is important to them. They don’t want a whitewash. They don’t want it to be sanitised.

"Disney wanted to remove all the swearing and Ringo, Paul and Olivia said: ‘That’s how we spoke. That’s how we talked. That’s how we want the world to see us.’”

After watching a screening of Get Back, John Lennon's son Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement.

"What an Amazing night, firstly seeing ‘Get Back’ & then Stella’s Event afterwards," he captioned a photo of himself and Sean. "The One True thing I can say about it all, is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for My/Our family, than ever before… And the film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe…."

"Thank you to All who had a hand, in bringing this project to fruition…," he added. "Life Changing"