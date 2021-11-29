Major Update On Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's Ankle Injury
By Sarah Tate
November 29, 2021
Bad news, Carolina Panthers fans.
On Monday (November 29), the team announced that star running back Christian McCaffrey is done for the season after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, WCNC reports.
McCaffrey left the game after rolling his ankle during the first half of Sunday's 33-10 loss to Miami and was seen in a walking book after the game. On Monday, McCaffrey underwent an MRI to further evaluate the extent of his injury, which revealed that it was severe enough to place him on the injured reserve list, the news outlet reports. However since this is McCaffrey's second time on IR this year, missing five games earlier in the season, his time on the field is over for now.
McCaffrey took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the "abrupt" end to his season.
"I love playing football and have dedicated my entire life to what I believe to be the greatest sport in the world," he said. "Getting healthy and back on the field this season has been my focus everyday from the time I wake up until I go to bed."
"I've put family, friends, and all other interests on hold so I can fully concentrate my efforts on treatment, training, practicing, studying, preparing, and playing the game I love at the highest level which is why my season coming to an abrupt end today leaves me devastated," he continued.
McCaffrey concluded his message with gratitude toward those who have supported him and a positive look to the future.
"I am thankful to everyone who continue to help and support me through this difficult time and promise I will fight with everything I have to return bigger, stronger, faster, and better than ever."