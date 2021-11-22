Is Cam Newton Getting Fined For Tossing Footballs To Kids?

By Sarah Tate

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Is Cam Newton getting fined for giving kids a football?

That's the thought on many Carolina Panthers fans' minds since he made his return to the Queen City. The question, which began floating around during the team's 2015 run to the Super Bowl, asks if the quarterback's "Sunday Giveaway" tradition of tossing a football to a fan in the audience would result in a $5,512 fine.

According to WCNC, that answer is no, he doesn't get fined. While the NFL fines players $7,210 for a first offense and $12,360 for a second offense for throwing or kicking the football into the stands, Newton simply hands the ball to one child and therefore doesn't cause a fight over it in the crowd.

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 21: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers gives the ball to a fan after a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey #22 (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America
Photo: Getty Images

After one season away, Newton returned to the Panthers following earlier this month. Following the news, he shared a powerful video letting fans know that he was "Coming Home" to the team where he spent his first nine seasons in the NFL.

On Sunday (November 21), he made his first start since returning in a matchup at home against the Washington Football Team. While the team was eagerly anticipating a win, the Panthers ultimately fell short with a final score of 21-27.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices