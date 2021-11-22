Is Cam Newton Getting Fined For Tossing Footballs To Kids?

Is Cam Newton getting fined for giving kids a football?

That's the thought on many Carolina Panthers fans' minds since he made his return to the Queen City. The question, which began floating around during the team's 2015 run to the Super Bowl, asks if the quarterback's "Sunday Giveaway" tradition of tossing a football to a fan in the audience would result in a $5,512 fine.

According to WCNC, that answer is no, he doesn't get fined. While the NFL fines players $7,210 for a first offense and $12,360 for a second offense for throwing or kicking the football into the stands, Newton simply hands the ball to one child and therefore doesn't cause a fight over it in the crowd.