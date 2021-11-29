Matthew McConaughey Announces Whether He'll Run For Texas Governor

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey has decided not to run for Texas governor after teasing the idea of running for public office during the past two years.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said in a video shared on his verified social media accounts Sunday (November 28). “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It’s also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

The 52-year-old actor had previously stated publicly that he had "been exploring" politics and was "considering a run for governor of Texas" after surveying the American and Texas political landscape with the belief that "our politics needs new purpose" and "we have divides that need healing," NBC News reports.