Matthew McConaughey Announces Whether He'll Run For Texas Governor

By Jason Hall

November 29, 2021

"The Gentlemen" Screening and Q&A With Matthew McConaughey
Photo: Getty Images

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey has decided not to run for Texas governor after teasing the idea of running for public office during the past two years.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said in a video shared on his verified social media accounts Sunday (November 28). “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It’s also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

The 52-year-old actor had previously stated publicly that he had "been exploring" politics and was "considering a run for governor of Texas" after surveying the American and Texas political landscape with the belief that "our politics needs new purpose" and "we have divides that need healing," NBC News reports.

“We’ve got to start shining a light on our shared values, the ones that cross party lines. The ones that build bridges instead of burn them,” McConaughey said.

In the video shared on Sunday, the Dallas Buyers Club star said he will instead support "entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity — that’s the American dream.”

"And politicians, the good ones can help us get to where we need to go, yeah," McConaughey added. "But let’s be clear, they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves."

The actor acknowledged that he was "giving consideration" to a potential run for governor during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March.

McConaughey hadn't previously announced what party he would have potentially run under while addressing the idea of entering the race.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott will seek a third term during the upcoming Texas gubernatorial race.

Former Texas Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke -- who previously ran for U.S. Senate and president -- has already announced his intention to enter the race for governor.

