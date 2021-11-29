North Carolina Man Missing For Weeks After Crash Was Looking For His Phone

By Sarah Tate

November 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A North Carolina man missing for weeks after a crash near Raleigh returned home, telling family he had been in the woods the entire time.

Dale Wheeler went missing on November 13 after his wrecked car was found vacant on Church Street under Interstate 540 in Morrisville. Local authorities didn't believe it was possible for someone to walk away from a crash that severe, where a "great deal of blood" was found inside alongside his keys. Wheeler, however, returned home on Saturday (November 27) with no "visible signs of injury," WRAL reports.

According to the Morrisville Police Department, Wheeler came home around 10 p.m. Saturday and emailed his brother. He reportedly lost his phone after the crash and had been in the woods ever since, a move that is confusing investigators who are working to understand how he could have survived for days without food or shelter in below-freezing temperatures.

Authorities arrived at Wheeler's home on Sunday where they found him alert and conscious. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Sgt. Jason Miller said he's never seen a missing persons case quite like this.

"He looked like he was cold. He was shaking and confused," said Sgt. Miller. "He kept repeating he'd been looking for his phone the whole time. He said he'd been in the woods the whole time."

Miller said officials are continuing to investigate Wheeler's disappearance.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices