Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After Her Body 'Shut Down' While On Tour

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor let her fans know that her she's is currently recovering from being hospitalized after her body reportedly "shut down" on her during her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour. The songstress was set to perform in Mashantucket, Connecticut on Saturday but had to cancel after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert.

Teyana shared the news with her 13.7 million followers via Instagram, sharing:

"My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me. Listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down..... in the ER. I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover," she said. "However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday's show!!!!"

The star, who announced her retirement from music earlier this year, went on to thank her fans for their support, adding:

"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals.... I love y'all!"

A new date for the Connecticut show is set to be scheduled soon and previously-purchased tickets will be honored. The Last Rose Petal tour is set to end on Tuesday in Atlanta. The incident comes days after Teyana's husband Iman Shumpert became the season 30 winner of Dancing With The Stars.

Get well, Teyana!

