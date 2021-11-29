Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After Her Body 'Shut Down' While On Tour

Teyana Taylor let her fans know that her she's is currently recovering from being hospitalized after her body reportedly "shut down" on her during her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour. The songstress was set to perform in Mashantucket, Connecticut on Saturday but had to cancel after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert.

Teyana shared the news with her 13.7 million followers via Instagram, sharing:

"My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me. Listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down..... in the ER. I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover," she said. "However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday's show!!!!"