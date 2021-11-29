WATCH: Dozens Of Elk Take Over Colorado Family's Yards

Sometimes people wake up to strange things in their home or yard. But this Colorado family wasn't prepared for a huge herd of elk to swing by for a visit.

A video was posted to YouTube Thursday (November 25), which shows a bunch of bull elk resting in the yard of an Estes Park home. ViralHog, the account that shared the video, says the takeover happened on November 14.

"There's so many of them. I've never seen so many in my freaking life, man," the woman recording says in the video. She and a male passenger drove by the property as dozens of the animals rest in the front yard, backyard, and even on another person's property.

The woman even points out that one of the elk is wearing a collar. Another one with huge antlers sits inches away from a window.

A user in the comment section claims is a GPS tracking device from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They say it's used to keep track of elk herds and their travel patterns.

"Can you imagine just being stuck in your house?" the passenger remarks.

While we don't know what attracted all of these elk to the neighborhood, it was definitely a sight to behold. It's also not unusual for these creatures to pass through suburban areas on their way to their destination.