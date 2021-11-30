Carrie Underwood Shares Sneak Peek At Very Sparkly Vegas Show Wardrobe

Underwood recently teamed up with Jason Aldean for their duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The pair performed the song live for the first time at this year's Country Music Association Awards, with Aldean explaining he gets a "big thrill" out of singing alongside Underwood.

The two released the music video for their collaboration back in September, with the song serving as the lead single from Aldean's 10th studio effort, MACON.

Meanwhile, Underwood has been busy working to get in shape for her upcoming Resorts World residency, and she shared her workout with TikTok back in October. With the start of her residency just days away, she's been working hard to make sure she's in shape and able to keep up with her busy schedule.

On the personal front, Underwood took to TikTok earlier on to show she lives with her husband, Mike Fisher. The singer used her and Aldean's duet, "If I Didn't Love You," as the background music for the video where she played off her love for her husband.