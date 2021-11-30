Dan + Shay Singer Shows Off New Set Of Wheels
By Kelly Fisher
November 30, 2021
Shay Mooney is sporting a new set of wheels.
The country artist — half of award-winning duo Dan + Shay — took to Instagram to show off the “new toy” he got for the farm. The “Glad You Exist” singer took one of his kids on the new ATV, and said he’s “glad to see it runs in the family” as he reflected on riding ATVs growing up. In fact, the new ride was such a hit that Mooney said it “took me an hour to get him off this thing 😂 Such a breathe of fresh air gettin home.” Check out Mooney's new ATV here:
Meanwhile, Moony’s duo partner is enjoying the holiday season with some festive decorations. Dan Smyers showed off his Christmas tree goals with an adorable video on social media. Smyers, his wife and their four dogs unveiled the stunningly-lit tree.
Dan + Shay have released several Christmas songs, including “Officially Christmas” and “Take Me Home For Christmas.” The latter song was the duo’s first original holiday track, and Smyers said in a statement when it released that: “It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer. Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it.”