Dave Grohl Gives His Best Barry Manilow Impression For 'Hanukkah Sessions'

By Katrina Nattress

November 30, 2021

Another day of Hanukkah, another glorious entry to Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah Sessions. For the third night, the duo took on Barry Manilow's 1985 hit "Copacabana," and Grohl pulled double duty: playing drums and also giving his best Manilow impression, suit and all.

Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!" The YouTube description reads. "So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on….. BARRY MANILOW’S “Copacabana”!

Watch the amazing cover above.

The "Copacabana" cover follows Grohl and Kurstin's takes on the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," which was pretty true to the original, and Lisa Loeb's "Stay," which was not.

This is the second year the duo's celebrated the Festival of Lights with their Hanukkah Sessions. Each night of the holiday, they gift fans with a cover from a Jewish artist. Last year they covered The Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll," The Knacks’ “Frustrated,” Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches‘ “F**k the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage." We can't wait to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store for 2021.

Foo FightersBarry Manilow
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices