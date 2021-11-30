Another day of Hanukkah, another glorious entry to Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah Sessions. For the third night, the duo took on Barry Manilow's 1985 hit "Copacabana," and Grohl pulled double duty: playing drums and also giving his best Manilow impression, suit and all.

Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!" The YouTube description reads. "So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on….. BARRY MANILOW’S “Copacabana”!

Watch the amazing cover above.

The "Copacabana" cover follows Grohl and Kurstin's takes on the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," which was pretty true to the original, and Lisa Loeb's "Stay," which was not.

This is the second year the duo's celebrated the Festival of Lights with their Hanukkah Sessions. Each night of the holiday, they gift fans with a cover from a Jewish artist. Last year they covered The Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll," The Knacks’ “Frustrated,” Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches‘ “F**k the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage." We can't wait to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store for 2021.