Michigan Colleges Rank On List Of NCAA Football Fans That Complain The Most

We all view fans of the opposing football team as complainers and whiners, but a study has finally revealed which NCAA fans complain the most.

Bookies.com set out to find which intercollegiate football fans complained the most and what they were known for complaining about.

To find what fans were top complainers, Bookies.com surveyed 2,000 college football fans and asked who they feel whine the most out of the Power Five conferences and what they complain the most about.

So, out of the Big Ten conference, where did both large Michigan universities land themselves?

The Ohio State University University of Michigan The Pennsylvania State University Michigan State University University of Iowa

According to the report, here at the top 10 fans NCAA that complain the most and what they are known for doing:

University of Alabama - Complain about referees The Ohio State University - Complain about referees University of Michigan - Using "victim mentality" University of Florida - Yell/ heckle during games too much University of Notre Dame - Using "victim mentality" Texas A&M University - Complain about referees Florida State University - Complain about referees Louisiana State University - Complain about referees Duke University - Complain about referees University of Tennessee - Complain about referees

