Shawn Mendes Promises 'It'll Be Okay' In First Single Since Camila Split

Shawn Mendes broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Camila Cabello, just ahead of Thanksgiving, and the singer is now promising that "It'll Be Okay" with his new single of the same name. "It'll Be Okay" is expected to be released on December 1 at 7 p.m. EST, and Mendes shared a snippet of the song ahead of its full release.

"Are we gonna make it/Is this gonna hurt," he hums alongside deep instrumentals. The short snippet of the track brings to mind Mendes' recent breakup, and if his teaser provides any indication, the track just might be filled with heartache.