Trey Songz Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Trey Songz is currently involved in a sexual assault investigation with Las Vegas authorities. According to reports, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report on Sunday of a sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The department of sex crimes division is investigating the incident, which involved the R&B crooner, legal name Tremaine Neverson. In a statement, police confirmed that Trey is willingly cooperating in the investigation, saying:

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made."

The news comes less than a year after one woman claimed that Trey took away her phone and purse and wouldn't let her leave a hotel room. The woman, name Aliza, who also claimed that Songz urinated on her without her consent, revealed last year:

"I kept asking, like, 'When can I leave, what time is it?' " Aliza said. "And he just, like, wouldn't answer, he would just f------- ignore me. And I'm like, 'Okay.' And then he was like, 'You can leave when I go to my flight,' and I was like, ''Kay, when's that?' Wouldn't tell me."

Trigga responded to the allegations via Twitter, venting:

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone's life."