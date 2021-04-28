Feedback

Trey Songz Won't Face Charges In Alleged Police Altercation At NFL Game

By Peyton Blakemore

April 28, 2021

Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers earlier this year.

On Tuesday (April 27), Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said, per ABC News, there was “insufficient evidence" to bring charges against the R&B singer and that police were notified of the decision late last week.

The decision came three months after Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. The 36-year-old entertainer was taken into police custody and jailed overnight after getting into an altercation with a police officer during the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri on January 24.

As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, Trey was captured on video in a struggle with an officer. Per TMZ's original report, witnesses claimed the cop was "way out of line" as one onlooker told the outlet, the officer "went after [Trey]."

The outlet later shared additional details about the incident as well as new security footage that appeared to show Trey throwing the first punch when he was approached by a Kansas City Police Department officer. TMZ reported that the alleged altercation occurred after the "Circles" singer was first approached by stadium security three different times to wear a mask. When Trey allegedly refused to put on a mask, officers were called, and he was reportedly told he would be arrested if he didn’t comply. That's when authorities claim things escalated and Trey allegedly punched the officer and put him in a headlock.

Photo: Getty Images

Trey Songz

Chat About Trey Songz Won't Face Charges In Alleged Police Altercation At NFL Game

