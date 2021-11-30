Zac Brown Band 'Stoked' To Play New Song At ESPN College GameDay In Atlanta

Zac Brown Band will return to their Georgia roots ahead of the SEC Championship game on Saturday (December 4).

The eight-member band is set to perform live from ESPN’s College GameDay before the game between Georgia and Alabama (No. 1 and No. 3, respectively). College GameDay announced the upcoming performance on Tuesday (November 30). Frontman Zac Brown said in a video shared by College GameDay:

“...I wanna let y’all know we’re gonna be performing live on ESPN’s College GameDay next Saturday, December 4, in Atlanta. We’re stoked to have the SEC Championship in Atlanta. We’ll be performing a song from the new album, and if you’re at GameDay, stick around for two more songs after the show. The atmosphere is gonna be crazy. Can’t wait to see you all out there.”

The video was set to Zac Brown Band’s “GA Clay,” one of the tracks on the band’s newest album, The Comeback. The highly-anticipated collection released in October, featuring fan-favorites like “Slow Burn” and “Same Boat,” (a song that drummer Chris Fryar and bass player Matt Mangano credited as their favorite to play). Brown previously explained in a statement that “The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community. This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

Brown said during an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party shortly after debuting The Comeback that the latest album is the “best album that I’ve ever made.” Throughout the event, Brown reflected on several songs on the 15-track album, including “GA Clay,” which pays homage to his home state. Listen to Zac Brown Band’s latest album on iHeartRadio here.

Watch Brown’s announcement with College GameDay here: